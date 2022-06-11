Quebec police search for 15-year-old Nathan Johnson

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Nathan Johnson from Saint-Wenceslas, who could be in Montreal.

The teen was last seen on the night of June 11 in Sainte-Wenceslas, in the Nicolet-Yamaska region. Police say he could be in the Mauricie or Centre-du-Québec regions, or in the Montreal area.

He's described as being 5'1", weighing 100 lbs, with brown hair and green-blue eyes.

(SQ)

He was last seen wearing a Monster Energy-brand hat and a yellow shirt with Ski-doo branding.

Police say there's reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ information unit at 1-800-659-4264.