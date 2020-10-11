MONTREAL -- Police say two children have been found dead in a home in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City.

Provincial police say they received a call from Wendake police at around 2 a.m. about the discovery of two bodies.

They say a 30-year-old man turned himself in to Quebec City police in relation to the incident.

"We are talking about two young children and we are not ruling out that it is a family tragedy" said SQ spokesperson Ann Mathieu.

Provincial and Wendake police are involved in the investigation into what happened.

Outgoing grand chief of the Wendat nation Konrad Sioui said the two children were brothers, one was about three years old and the other six.

"It's a day that forces us to reconsider our approach to mental health," he said. "There are people who suffer in silence. It is not acceptable that little angels like that are the object of so much violence."

Sioui said his community does not have enough resources and infrastructure to deal with mental health problems.

Sioui indicated that the mother of the children was transported to a hospital.

"There are no words to describe her pain, she was transported quickly for treatment," he said adding that the family, originally from Sept-Iles, had just moved to the Wendake.

Forensic investigators will analyze the scene on Sunday, she added, and autopsies are expected to be conducted on the children early this week.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault offered his condolences to the entire Huron-Wendat Nation on Sunday and said his heart was broken by the news of the children's deaths.

"All of Quebec is devastated this morning by this unspeakable tragedy," Legault tweeted.

The province's new Indigenous affairs minister tweeted his condolences to the children's loved ones.

"My first thoughts go out to the loved ones and the family of these two young children," Ian Lafreniere wrote.

"There are no words to describe such a tragedy. As a father, my heart is shattered."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.