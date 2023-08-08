Quebec police say 22 people died in road and off-road crashes over two-week period
Twenty-two people died in crashes on the province's roads and trails over the past two weeks, marking a particularly deadly summer holiday period, Quebec provincial police said Tuesday.
Police said there were 13 fatal road accidents, as well as four involving off-road vehicles during the two-week construction holiday, when construction workers and many other Quebecers have annual vacations.
In comparison, there were 11 fatal accidents resulting in 13 deaths during the same period last year. Ten of those accidents were on the road network, while one involved an off-road vehicle.
Lt. Ann Mathieu of the Quebec provincial police said the number of road deaths in the province has been creeping up. "We feel there's an increase, so we're trying to break that tendency," she said in a phone interview.
The majority of crashes this year were caused by what Mathieu called "human behaviour," including illegal passing, failure to yield and distracted driving.
She said speed is generally the biggest cause of crashes, though it played less of a role in the most recent holiday period.
Eighteen of this year's deaths happened on the road, including three accidents involving motorcycles. The four off-road deaths all involved all-terrain vehicles, she said.
Mathieu said there were no fatal boat crashes either this year or last. A summary of drowning deaths, which aren't included in Tuesday's statistics, will be released later this year, she said.
Quebec's two-week holiday for construction industry workers was made official in 1970 and results in a shutdown of most construction sites and a surge in traffic as workers and their families head out on vacation. This year's holiday fell between July 21 and Aug. 6.
Mathieu said the numbers released Tuesday don't include non-fatal crashes, which can still have "serious consequences" in terms of injury and trauma for drivers, passengers and families.
Quebec's automobile insurance board reported that 392 people died on the province's roads in 2022, which was 45 more than in 2011, and 13.2 per cent cent above the average for the previous five years. The number of injuries was also up slightly over the previous year, although they were below the five-year average.
The Quebec branch of the Canadian Automobile Association calls the period between June 24 and Labour Day the "75 deadliest days on the road" due to the high number of fatal collisions.
CAA-Quebec said in June that almost a third of all road deaths for the year occur during this time, when the numbers of cars on the road rise due to vacationing locals and tourists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 11 missing in France after fire in holiday home for people with disabilities, authorities say
French authorities say 11 people are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.
Visitors helped off Sulphur Mountain after power outage shuts down Banff Gondola
Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
A judge sentenced Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion.
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
These eye drops are being recalled in Canada because of risk of infection
Health Canada is recalling a brand of eye drops, saying use of the product may cause microbial growth, leading to the risk of an eye infection.
Most people wear headphones at work, even when not required: survey
A recent survey conducted by Sonarworks shows that over 93 per cent of employees wear headphones at work for personal reasons.
Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
Toronto
-
Auditor general to release probe on Ontario's opening up of Greenbelt to development
Ontario's auditor general is set to release her investigation into the province's decision to open protected Greenbelt lands up to housing development.
-
Taylor Swift Toronto tickets go on sale today. How do I get one?
Taylor Swift Era Tour Toronto tickets officially go on sale Wednesday.
-
New COVID-19 variant EG.5 is in Ontario. Here's what that means for you
A new COVID-19 variant that’s become the dominant strain in the United States has made its way to Ontario, according to public health officials.
Atlantic
-
Tories' Twila Grosse wins provincial byelection in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won a provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston, taking a seat held by the Liberals for most of the last 20 years.
-
'It came back to life.' Trees scarred by vandals recovering in historic Halifax park
Just over a year ago the park was left badly scarred after vandals scaled its wrought iron fences in the middle of the night. They used an axe to hack away at more than two dozen trees, some of them more than 200 years old.
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
London
-
Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest
The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.
-
Search underway for two people last seen on Lake Erie: OPP
A search is underway after two people were last seen in an inflatable unicorn floatie off the shores of Long Point, Ont. on Tuesday morning. Police said the unicorn floatie was discovered two hours later south of Long Point.
-
Victim loses $35K in Bitcoin to fraudsters posing as Microsoft representatives
Police are warning the public after an individual in Adelaide Metcalfe lost $35,000 in Bitcoin to scammers who had posed as Microsoft representatives over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
-
Northern Ont. driver found parked sideways on the road, asleep with engine running
Three people are facing drug and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police found a vehicle parked sideways on the street in Blind River, Ont.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in sexual assault outside Calgary library
One man is facing charges in a weekend sexual assault outside a northwest Calgary library.
-
Teens charged in fight with knife, baseball bat at southern Alberta spray park
Two southern Alberta teens are facing charges after a violent fight at a public park last month.
-
Calgary housing headache: Students scramble for spots as campuses reach capacity
On-campus residences at University of Calgary, SAIT and Mount Royal University are all completely spoken for, leaving some students scrambling for a place to live ahead of the fall semester.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours concerned after another fire at abandoned Kitchener building
People living near an abandoned building in Kitchener are sharing concerns about the property they say has become a hot spot for fires.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamza Ali, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Jamal Murray out of FIBA world cup exhibition games
Kitchener’s Jamal Murray will not will not participate in the upcoming exhibition games with Canada Basketball, the organization said on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Dog loses eye after being attacked by raccoons in Vancouver
Vicious raccoons launched two separate attacks on pets and people in a Vancouver neighbourhood last week. In one of the attacks, a Shih Tzu lost an eye.
-
Trudeau's 'Barbie' tweet sparks heated social media discussion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a photo of him and his son decked out in pink to go see Barbie, prompting a swift and strong reaction online.
-
3 families displaced by South Vancouver fire, crews say
Three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a house in South Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Grizzly family in Jasper National Park relocated after becoming 'food conditioned'
Human food left by Jasper National Park visitors has attracted grizzly bears twice in recent weeks, park officials say.
-
Alberta teacher charged with sex crimes involving a youth
A Spruce Grove woman has been charged after Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and youth.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.
Windsor
-
Patience will be a virtue at Tecumseh Arena
For anyone who’ll be skating at Tecumseh Arena for the foreseeable future, the director of community and recreation services warned people to 'Bring your skate guards.' Skaters will need them as the Town of Tecumseh moves into replacement mode following a July flood.
-
Windsor city council approves bylaw to permit more types of open air fires
A request from Windsor fire officials to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires, with a permit, has been approved by Windsor city council.
-
Drugs, stolen vehicle found following suspicious person call
Three people have been arrested after a suspicious person call in an Amherstburg parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Regina
-
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
-
Two Regina teens chosen for School of Rock musical tour
Two Regina teens recently had the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase their musical talents.
-
No notable increase in police related incidents at QCX: police say
Regina police are pleased to report very few incidents over the course of this year’s Queen City Exhibition.
Ottawa
-
Taylor Swift fans wait for verified access codes as ticket sales approach
When the pop singer left Canada off its initial world tour announcement, heartbroken Swifties had to 'shake it off'. But on Wednesday when tickets go on sale, select Taylor Swift fans will have a chance to snatch a coveted ticket to her eras concert in Toronto next November.
-
LRT & R1
LRT & R1 | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. health authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.
-
Sask. man plans Paris trip after $1 million VLT win
A Shell Lake man is over a million dollars richer after winning the jackpot on a VLT at a local hotel.
-
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.