MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police officers brightened the birthday of a 12-year-old boy from Vaudreuil-Dorion who hopes to be an officer one day.

Loïc was sad he couldn’t celebrate with his friends because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so four Sûreté du Québec officers showed up at his house on Saturday. Among them was Bruno Beaulieu, who coordinates relationships between the SQ and the community.

The boy’s father, Yanick Michaud, captured the scene on video and posted it to Facebook. It depicts the boy being moved to tears and has been shared nearly 3,000 times.

“It was quite a surprise, you can see it on the face of my future police officer,” Michaud wrote on Facebook. “And the officers took the opportunity to send a thank you message to all those who make the sacrifice of staying at home during these difficult times.”

ON THE BRIGHTER SIDE

CTVNews.ca is introducing a new series of uplifting stories as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share your tips for stories that provide “a bright side” of a dark time by emailing us at dotcom@ctv.ca.

Please include your full name, city, and a phone number or email where we can reachyou.

Contact us:

Email us by clicking here.