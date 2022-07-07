Quebec police officer suspended for 5 days after turning woman, child away fleeing domestic violence
Quebec police officer suspended for 5 days after turning woman, child away fleeing domestic violence
A Montreal-area police officer has been suspended for five days without pay after turning a woman away with her infant daughter in hand when she went to a police station to make a complaint about domestic abuse.
The woman went to file a police report in 2019 with her 15-month-old child in order to seek a peace bond after her boyfriend had been violent with her. When she arrived at the station, the Longueuil police officer at the front desk refused to meet with her in private and said she had made a similar complaint about him in the past.
He noted the complaint had been dismissed and that this time "she lost her chance," according to a recent police ethics decision. Instead of meeting with her, Officer Alain Tassé said if she has a problem with her partner, she could call 911.
Reached by phone Thursday, the woman who filed the complaint described the officer's punishment as a joke.
"It's a vacation," she said in an interview with CTV News. "For me, five days is not enough."
The woman, whom CTV is not identifying in order to protect her and her daughter, was about to return home to her ex until her friend who accompanied her at the station convinced her to try filing a complaint at another police station.
She did, and this time the second officer took her complaint more seriously. That same night her ex was arrested. Court records show he was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to assault and criminal harassment.
CTV reached out to Longueuil police for comment on the suspension, but the force did not provide a response before publication time.
'ARE YOU SERIOUS?'
The woman said she was shocked at how she was treated initially given the serious nature of her complaint.
"I was a little surprised. I was in denial," she said Thursday.
"I was like, 'Are you serious? You won't take care of this?' I mean, the safety of myself and my kid is at stake especially given the abuse that she and I have already suffered."
She said her ex struck her many times during their two-year relationship, screamed at her, insulted her, and abused drugs and alcohol. "He was controlling. It was pretty intense."
Longueuil police
The police ethics committee ruled this week that Tassé violated the code of ethics for police officers in Quebec in that he failed to "preserve the trust and consideration required" in performing his duties. He was sentenced on Monday.
Tassé had no prior ethics decision on his record and the committee emphasized that he showed "no bad intentions" nor any "bad faith" when he refused to meet with her in private.
However, by not taking the complaint seriously, the committee wrote that the officer has sent a "damaging" message to victims of domestic abuse, noting that his response has "caused victims to lose faith in a system that is supposed to be there to protect them."
The committee's decision underscored that "it is not always easy for victims of domestic violence to seek help from the police. Therefore, when they have the courage to sound the alarm, the person who receives them must welcome them with respect, listen to them to understand their needs and support them," the decision read.
"Domestic violence is a very topical scourge and society is very aware of it through what it hears in the media, the police being no exception. Police forces have, for the most part, very restrictive directives regarding events involving such violence."
If it wasn't for her friend who accompanied her, the woman might have returned to the abusive household, according to the committee.
CASE POINTS TO LACK OF POLICE TRAINING: ADVOCATE
A Montreal advocate for women fleeing violence said the woman should have been listened to in the first place since, historically, the moment a woman decides to leave is when she is in the most vulnerable situation yet.
Melpa Kamateros, co-founder and executive director of Shield of Athena Family Services, said showing up at the police should serve as a "dangerous red flag" for police.
"We all know that the highest rate of violence, the gravest incidents of violence, including murder, are very often after the point of rupture when the victim decides to leave," Kamateros said. "So that was a dangerous signal that nobody had picked up."
Melpa Kamateros, co-founder and executive director of Shield of Athena Family Services, said police officers should be better trained at listening to complaints of domestic abuse. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)
The initial police interaction points to a possible lack of training for front-line officers, she said. Those first interactions are crucial in maintaining confidence in the justice system—the focus of a 2020 report from a committee of more than 20 experts in sexual assault and domestic violence.
The committee made 190 recommendations in their report, Rebâtir la confiance, which aimed to ensure victims are well-supported from the moment they file a complaint.
"A lot of them [recommendations] relate to exactly what has been said in this decision," Kamateros said.
The woman who filed the complaint in 2019 said Thursday she hopes her experience doesn't deter other women from coming forward to police.
"The moment you feel unsafe, that you have doubts…go seek help," she said.
"There are organizations, the police, who can protect us, serve us.
There are a lot of women, there are a lot of femicides, lots of things like that. But there are stories like mine that end by pulling through so don't give up."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song being playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up sharply in Ontario, positivity rate at highest level since early May
Ontario is reporting another week-over-week increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid suggestions that the province has now entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more contagious BA.5 subvariant.
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
News on widening fourth dose eligibility could come next week, Ontario's top doctor suggests
Ontario is set to make a decision early next week on whether to expand eligibility of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a seventh wave of the virus, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
N.S. reports 9 deaths, jump in cases in COVID-19 dashboard update
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in deaths and cases, and a decrease in new hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard update.
-
N.B. patients asking for more direction after family doctor announces they're leaving practice
A letter sent to patients of an Oromocto-based doctor announcing they’re closing their practice in October has some worried about what comes next.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss Thursday of a pillar of London football, Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy.
-
London man charged after threatening woman with knife inside restaurant
A 25-year-old London man is facing multiple charges Thursday after allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening a woman inside an east London restaurant, according to police.
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
Northern Ontario
-
Jane Goodall celebrates Sudbury regreening milestone alongside Trudeau
Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, officially planted the 10 millionth tree in Greater Sudbury's regreening efforts Thursday during a stop in the city.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersections
Greater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
OPP want help to identify Bracebridge shoplifters
Bracebridge are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Manitoba Street on June 29.
Calgary
-
Tornado watches issued for Calgary and southern Alberta
Several communities throughout Alberta remain under a tornado watch, including one where a more serious tornado warning had previously been issued.
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
Man faces 35 criminal charges for 18 different break and enters of Calgary businesses
A Calgary man faces 35 criminal code charges related to at least 18 break and enters and thefts at different Calgary businesses in April and May of this year.
Kitchener
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
'They’ve been so helpful to me': Woman living in Cambridge encampment finds new home
After living in an encampment for over a decade, a Cambridge woman has found a new temporary home.
-
Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
The musical works of a Cambridge mother and daughter return to the stage this week.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underway
With B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.
-
Burnaby RCMP release video of suspect vehicle connected to shooting
Mounties in Burnaby have released video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that injured a 59-year-old man in the city earlier this week.
-
A B.C. first: Vet clinic combats mental health with full-time social worker
In her work as a critical care veterinarian, Tiffany Jogodich treats the most severely sick pets. And sometimes, it’s a difficult burden to bear.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Live weather updates: Severe storm risk continues into Thursday evening
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
-
Robbery at south Edmonton pharmacy in March leads to charges
Two women have been charged in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy earlier this year.
Windsor
-
'Five years is nothing': Chatham woman sentenced in crash that claimed two lives
A 41-year-old Chatham woman has been sentenced to five years in jail after she pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug impaired driving after a crash that killed an elderly couple from Sarnia in 2020.
-
Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket
A Windsor man found out he had won $100,000 when he went online to check his unclaimed tickets.
-
$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville
Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.
Regina
-
3rd suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to December death: Regina police
Regina police charged a third person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found during a fire investigation in December 2021.
-
Regina driver handed $1,400 fine for cell phone use
A Regina driver was fined $1,400 after being stopped for using a cell phone while behind the wheel.
-
Angus Street reopened following SWAT operation: Regina police
The 1500 block of Angus Street is clear after being shut down for several hours while the Regina Police Service SWAT team conducted an operation on Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailed
On the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago
The Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded
Witnesses describe a 'crunching, crackling' noise and fissures forming as a Saskatoon intersection 'caved up.'
-
Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
-
'I want to give them a good start': Sask. woman says $660,501 VLT win will help put kids through university
A Humboldt, Sask. woman is more than a half-million dollars richer after a VLT win.