MONTREAL -- Two teens from Prevost are missing and could be in Pointe-Claire or elsewhere on the island of Montreal, the Surete du Quebec announced on Wednesday.

The police force asked for the public's help in finding the two boys, Dominik Allan Bassenden-Brazeau, 15, and Arend Sharif Mijnsbergen, 16. They may be together.

The pair was last seen on Tuesday. Their families have reason to fear for their safety, the SQ wrote in a press release.

Dominik Allan Bassenden-Brazeau was wearing a black coat with a hood. He has brown hair and blue eyes, a scar on his upper lip and on both eyebrows. He is 5 foot 5 and weighs 130 lbs.

Arend Sharif Mijnsbergen wore a black sweater and pants as well as a pink coat and red sneakers. He has blond hair and brown eyes. He is 6 foot 1 and weighs 163 lbs.

Anyone who may have seen the teens is asked to call 911 — anyone who with information can also call the SQ anonymously at 1-800-659-4264.