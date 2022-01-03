MONTREAL -- Quebec police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 34-year-old man who may be in danger.

Mathieu Poulin was last seen Dec. 17 around 11 a.m. while gassing up in Saint-Robert-Bellarim, near the Canada-US border.

He was reportedly driving a black 2006 Nissan Murano (license plate M53 XJM), and he could be in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield area, police say.

"His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety," the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said in a news release.

He is 5'11" and weighs around 167 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He was wearing a black Head Rush hoodie with black pants when last seen.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential line at 1-800-659-4264.