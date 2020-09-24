Advertisement
Quebec police issue nearly 400 tickets, suspend 2 licences for excessive speeding in highway operation
A Surete du Quebec officer using a laser speed detector. (Kevin Gallagher / CTV Montreal)
MONTREAL -- Highway patrols in southern Quebec led to nearly 400 tickets on Thursday afternoon, while police suspended the licences of two drivers for speeding at than 170 kilometres / hour.
Quebec provincial police carried out an operation on Jean-Lesage Highway (Highway 20) between Longueuil and Rimouski. The goal, they said, was to target the main causes of major collisions, particularly around construction zones.
Police issued 397 infractions:
- 352 for excessive speeding
- 6 for using a cellphone while driving
- 11 for not wearing a seatbelt
- 28 other infractions
Police also wanted to speak to drivers about avoiding inter-regional travel, reminding people who live in orange COVID-19 alert zones not to drive to different parts of the province.