MONTREAL -- Highway patrols in southern Quebec led to nearly 400 tickets on Thursday afternoon, while police suspended the licences of two drivers for speeding at than 170 kilometres / hour.

Quebec provincial police carried out an operation on Jean-Lesage Highway (Highway 20) between Longueuil and Rimouski. The goal, they said, was to target the main causes of major collisions, particularly around construction zones.

Police issued 397 infractions:

352 for excessive speeding

6 for using a cellphone while driving

11 for not wearing a seatbelt

28 other infractions

Police also wanted to speak to drivers about avoiding inter-regional travel, reminding people who live in orange COVID-19 alert zones not to drive to different parts of the province.