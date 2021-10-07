MONTREAL -- Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert and are asking drivers to look for a black 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with licence plate E35 SSW, that may be heading east from the Eastern Townships.

Two children, three-year-old Chase Champigny and one-year-old Mayden Champigny, were last seen in the town of Sutton and were taken by their mother at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, said a police spokesperson.

The mother is Maryse Desmarais, age 33.

The alert is just for Quebec currently, said police. There were some indications that Desmarais may have been heading east, but it's not clear. There are so far no indications she might have crossed a provincial border.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Desmarais or the children is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police provided photos of the three and of the model of car:



This is a developing story that will be updated.