The police officers involved in shooting a Quebec motorist during an intervention will not face charges, the province's police watchdog (BEI) announced.

The BEI said it submitted its report on the Aug. 3, 2021 shooting to the Crown's prosecution office (DPCP), which decided not to lay charges with the officers involved.

"Since charges have been laid against a civilian involved in the police intervention and the file is still before the courts, the BEI will not make public any further information at this time in order not to prejudice the fairness and integrity of the judicial process," the BEI wrote.

An investigation was opened after police intercepted what they found to be a suspicious vehicle on Route-117 in Lac-des Ecorces, about two hours north of Ottawa.

The officer involved allegedly used pepper spray and "the individual returned to his vehicle and took an object in his hands," the initial BEI report said.

The officer then opened fire, shooting and injuring the individual.

He was taken to hospital.