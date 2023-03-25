Quebec police investigating incident that left man in his 20s seriously injured

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigation the injury of man Saturday in Repentigny, in the Lanaudière region.

It wasn't immediately clear why Repentigny police (SPVR) assigned the investigation to the SQ.

"Shortly after 4:00 a.m. this morning, officers from the Repentigny police department received a call for a person with serious injuries on Bernières Street. The victim, a man in his twenties, was transported to the hospital," said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the SQ.

Police could not say whether the victim is known to law enforcement.

"Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264," Savoie said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2023.