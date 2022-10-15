Quebec police investigating after human bones discovered in Eastern Townships

Quebec police are trying to determine the identity of human bones discovered by a resident in the Eastern Townships.

Police say they received a call to the intersection of Keenan and Valley roads in Melbourne, Que. at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The remains were found in a wooded area near the intersection.

A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to CTV News that there were multiple bones discovered at the scene and that they were likely the remains of a person who died several months ago.

Investigators and crime scene technicians remained on the scene into the afternoon trying to determine how the person died.