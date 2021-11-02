MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious death of a two-month-old child in Lotbinière, southwest of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they were called to a home in Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Cœur-d’Issoudun, Que. a small muncipality in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, on Oct. 18 for a child who had to hospitalized for an undisclosed health condition.

On Oct. 25, the child died in hospital, police said in a news release.

The SQ's crimes against persons unit is taking over the case since elements of the investigation lead investigators to believe the baby was "the victim of a criminal act."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or any other suspcious event can contact the SQ confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.