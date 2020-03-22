MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec has intervened dozens of times throughout the province since the latest social distancing guidelines were announced.

“Officers have the power to close down parties if it’s a question of public health, but we are not there yet,” said SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

In the past few days, neighbours have called the SQ to alert officers about large gatherings taking place in private homes.

So far, SQ officers have only resorted to giving “friendly advice” to end gatherings, according to Bibeau.