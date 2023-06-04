Quebec police identify adult victim in fishing incident that killed 4 children
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children.
Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Four children, all above age 10, also died. The six other people in the fishing party were rescued.
Police did not say how Girard is connected to the children.
The young victims' bodies were discovered unresponsive on the river bank Saturday morning, with their deaths confirmed a few hours later.
Following an exhaustive search, Girard was pulled from the waters later in the day.
SUPPORT WORKERS DISPATCHED TO SCHOOLS
The four young victims attended three schools within the CSS (school service centre) de l'Estuaire, which oversees schools in part of Quebec's Côte-Nord region.
A spokesperson for the CSS said support services will be offered to classmates and friends.
"As soon as we were informed of the sad events on Saturday morning, we mobilized to organize psychosocial support for the victims' loved ones," CSS spokesperson Patricia Lavoie told CTV News in an email.
"We're in small communities, and beyond the families directly affected, a tragedy like this has a huge impact on a wide range of young people, as well as staff members at many of the establishments in our territory."
Lavoie said about 15 support workers will be spread across the affected schools on Monday to help students in need.
"We are also in constant contact with the healthcare network in case additional resources need to be deployed to cover all needs."
FISHING ON FOOT
Provincial police said Saturday that the victims were fishing for capelin, a forage species that often swarm riverbanks late at night.
The sandbank where the victims stood is accessed by all-terrain vehicles. Police say they were caught on part of the peninsula that can become submerged up to four feet when the tide rises.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
A global security breach has resulted in the theft of an undisclosed number of Nova Scotians’ personal information.
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Quebec police identify adult victim in fishing incident that killed 4 children
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate
Wildfires in western Quebec have prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, while the threat of encroaching flames eased slightly on the North Shore as Canadian Armed Forces geared up to fight the threat.
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumoured headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.
Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his two-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia's latest airstrikes of the war, authorities reported Sunday.
Error in signalling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.
Toronto
-
3 injured, 2 critically, after Caledon crash: paramedics
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and a third person sustained serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon, paramedics confirm.
-
Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District
Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
Atlantic
-
Shelburne County, N.S., gets much needed rainfall as wildfire continues
Shelburne County, N.S., received its first bout of rainfall since the record-breaking wildfire, which now covers approximately 250 square kilometres.
-
Nova Scotians’ personal information stolen in global security breach: province
A global security breach has resulted in the theft of an undisclosed number of Nova Scotians’ personal information.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
London
-
Fire crews respond to west London, Ont. apartment unit twice Sunday morning
London fire crews responded to a west London apartment building unit twice on Sunday morning for two separate incidents. But according to London Fire Department Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, residents will have to wait in order to return to their units.
-
One person sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wortley Village
Police continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and two cars sent one person to hospital on Saturday afternoon.
-
An out of this world opportunity: Western students to launch mini satellite aboard SpaceX mission
Constructed by a team at London, Ont.’s Western University, a tiny satellite — roughly the size of a Rubik’s cube — will ride aboard a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
Northern Ontario
-
48 active forest fires in northern Ontario, 31 in the northeast Sunday
The number of forest fires in northern Ontario continues to grow with a total of 48 active fires in the region, including 33 that are not yet under control. Only two months into the fire season and there have already been more than double the total number in 2022.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Wind turbine blaze 'contained' north of Goderich, Ont.
Todd Edginton could hardly believe his eyes when he looked out his back door to find a wind turbine on fire. He wasn’t alone, as people stopped just north of Goderich to see the spectacle unfold.
-
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
Calgary
-
Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society
It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.
-
Boil water advisory lifted for 3 Calgary communities
A boil water advisory was lifted for the southwest Calgary community of Silverado Saturday night, but remains in effect for the communities of Yorkville and Belmont.
-
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1 million barrels per day to boost slumping prices
Saudi Arabia said Sunday that it will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to support the sagging cost of crude after two previous cuts to supply by major oil-producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push prices higher.
Kitchener
-
Multiple stations respond to Sunday morning fires in Wellington North
Wellington North Fire says around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down two early morning fires, which have caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.
-
Fire at Kitchener business considered 'suspicious'
An early morning fire in the area of Madison Avenue and Mill Street in Kitchener is being treated as suspicious.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
Vancouver
-
Toddler nearly drowns in Cultus Lake
A young boy has been hospitalized after falling into Cultus Lake earlier this week.
-
BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief after crashing into cliff
A BASE jumper was rescued from a ledge after he crashed on the Stawamus Chief Saturday morning.
-
2 arrested, 2 knives seized after attempted robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station: RCMP
Two people are in custody after a report of an assault with a weapon near the Metrotown SkyTrain station Saturday morning, Burnaby RCMP say.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
-
'Some hugs and some paint': Local artists rally around painter after fire destroys artwork
A local artist is starting from scratch after a fire burnt down his garage with his supplies and artwork inside.
Windsor
-
Three suspects charged after woman stabbed, robbed in west end
Three males, including a 16 year old, are facing charges after they allegedly stabbed a woman and stole property during a west end robbery over the weekend.
-
$25K in damage after fire engulfs market stairwell
No injuries were reported after a fire at Wyandotte Street East market caused an estimated $25,000 in damage on Sunday morning.
-
Ford Fireworks spectacular to return to Windsor, Ont.’s riverfront in late June
There will be a spectacular sight over the Detroit River in late June, with Art Windsor-Essex announcing that the 65th edition of the Ford Fireworks will light up the night sky as they host their first in-person gathering since 2019.
Regina
-
Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.
-
Environment Canada warns of potential for severe thunderstorms across Saskatchewan
Canada's national weather service is yet again warning Saskatchewan residents of the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the province.
-
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The 40th CHEO Telethon is underway
The 40th CHEO Telethon in on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $11.8 million.
-
Minor injuries in crash on Hawthorne Road that led to power outage
A driver suffered minor injuries in crash on Hawthorne Road early Sunday that led to a power outage later in the morning.
-
Ottawa police investigating shots fired in Merivale area
Shots were fired on Kerry Crescent, near Clyde Avenue and Merivale Road, at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.
-
Canada sticking with 2050 net zero targets, but progress may come faster than expected, minister says
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is not ruling out finding ways to achieve net zero sooner than the existing 2050 goal, but would not say whether there would be a definitive commitment to move up the target.