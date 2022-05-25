Quebec police find missing 81-year-old from Monteregie

Quebec provincial police have found 81-year-old Louis-Marcel Vigneault, who lives in the Montérégie region and who they reported missing earlier Wednesday.

Vigneault, who is from the municipality Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, was last seen around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on Lalemant St. in the city of Drummondville.

He was reportedly travelling in a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan without license plates but with the transit number 10011701 visible in the back window.

(Surete du Quebec)

Police say he could be headed for the Saint-Thomas-Didyme or Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover municipalities.

Vigneault is described as being 5'4" (1.65 m) and weighing 141 lbs (64 kg), with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black cap with an orange and white logo on the front, a long-sleeved navy-coloured shirt, beige pants with a black belt, and black shoes.

(Surete du Quebec)

There's reason to fear for his safety, according to police, who say he may appear confused and in poor health.

Anyone with information on Vigneault's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the Surete du Quebec criminal information unit at 1-800-659-4264.