MONTREAL -- Quebec police have released the identities of the two victims killed in an alleged domestic dispute on Friday.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) investigators working with the Mercier Police Department reported that Richard West, 38, and Dyann Serafica-Donaire, 50, were killed in a Mercier residence.

The couple was married, and, police said in a news release Saturday that "information gathered at the scene indicates that this was a domestic dispute."

According to the report Friday, police responded to the residence on Beauchemin St. after a 911 call and found the couple's bodies.

Police say autopsies will be completed this week in Montreal and that the initial criminal investigation is over.

A coroner's inquest is now underway.