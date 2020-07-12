ST-APOLLINAIRE, QUE -- Police in Quebec continue to search the heavily wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire Sunday for Martin Carpentier, the father of the two girls whose bodies were discovered Saturday.

Romy, six, and Norah, 11, were discovered in the woods after an Amber Alert was issued following their disappearance Thursday from Levis, south of Quebec City. Their deaths were pronounced later in the day.

Martin Carpentier is 44 years old and described as 5'10" and 130 pounds. A manhunt began immediately after the girls' bodies were discovered.

On Sunday, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) is the only organizations conducting the search for Carpentier, and police are reminding citizens that live posts and volunteers joining in the search are not helping in the investigation after an incident Saturday night.

“What happened yesterday is someone did a Facebook live to ask citizens to come over and pursue the search with us but in fact those kind of initiatives are really not good to help our police officers,” said SQ Srgt. Ann Mathieu. “It’s called false calls that we have to verify, so it’s going to slow down the investigation.”

Les #recherches se sont poursuivies toute la nuit dans le secteur névralgique. Martin Carpentier n’a pas encore été intercepté. Les recherches se poursuivent ce matin. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 12, 2020

After one false call Saturday night, Mathieu said around 100 people went into the woods after hearing a noise to see what’s going on. The influx of people contaminated the scene and caused the SQ’s K-9 squad to be ineffective.

“So that’s why we ask the people, we appreciate the work you want to do for us, we appreciate your goodwill, but doing so is not a good idea to help us. It’s not helping us,” said Matthieu. “Stay home. Just look on your property. You’re the best person to know exactly if there’s something wrong on your property. If so call us we’re going to do the verification about it.”

Any citizen who sees Carpentier is asked to call 911 immediately.

Sunday, ATV, foot, drone and K-9 patrols, as well as a police helicopter are searching the same heavily wooded area they were yesterday when they discovered the two young girls.

“Some people said they saw him so we are continuing to focus on that area,” said Mathieu.

Police are still analyzing the crime scene to determine what may have led to the young girls’ deaths.

“We’re working on different things. We’re still waiting for the autopsy results, we’re still waiting for the scene results because those elements can be important but I cannot say more than that,” said Mathieu.

OUTPOURING OF GRIEF

There was a mass outpouring of grief Saturday night after the two girls' bodies were discovered.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault posted on Twitter calling the girls' deaths a "national tragedy."

1/4 Comme tous les Québécois, je suis bouleversé, sans mots. Perdre deux enfants, ce qu’on a de plus cher dans la vie, c’est incompréhensible. C’est une tragédie nationale. — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 11, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that he was "devastated by the news."

I’m devastated by the news coming out of Quebec today, an incomprehensible tragedy for any parent. My heart breaks for the family and friends of Norah and Romy - I’m sending you my deepest condolences. Know that all Canadians are keeping you in their thoughts tonight. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 12, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.