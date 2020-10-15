MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are confirming the identity of the body found Wednesday afternoon on the banks of the Harricana River in Amos, Abitibi. Police say it’s 48-year-old Marc Wylde.

After they discovered him unconscious at 2:30 p.m., the man was transported to the Amos Hospital Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

For the moment, the Surete du Quebec said it’s too early to determine the causes and circumstances of this death. An autopsy will be performed Thursday.

Wylde was reported missing on Oct. 12.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.