MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec arrested a 38-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion that he possessed child pornography.

Francis Proux, from Repentigny, appeared in court in Joliette on Thursday. In addition to the child pornography charges, he faces one charge of disobeying a court order.

Police raided his home and seized computer equipment, which will be analyzed.

SQ cybercrime experts said in a statement they work closely with other police agencies, like the RCMP, to investigate the dissemination of child pornography. Since 2012, when the SQ instituted a provincial strategy to address child sexual exploitation, the agency has arrested almost 750 people and identified several hundred victims.

The SQ asked anyone with information about the sexual exploitation of children to visit cyberaide.ca.