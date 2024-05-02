MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police can refuse to talk to and share notes with watchdog: Court of Appeal

    Quebec's highest court says municipal officers have the right to remain silent during investigations by the independent police watchdog. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) Quebec's highest court says municipal officers have the right to remain silent during investigations by the independent police watchdog. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec's highest court says police officers have the right to remain silent during investigations by the province's police watchdog.

    In a decision Tuesday, the Court of Appeal sided with the Quebec federation of municipal police officers and the Montreal police brotherhood against the provincial government.

    The police organizations won in Superior Court, and the Court of Appeal affirmed the right of officers to refuse to share their incident reports or speak with investigators from the watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, or BEI.

    In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal panel ruled that officers cannot be forced to provide documents that could incriminate them.

    The panel also ruled that officers have the right to remain silent -- and must be informed of that right at the start of any BEI investigation.

    Created in 2013, the BEI is mandated to investigate when a person or an officer dies or is seriously injured during a police intervention or while in custody.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in on May 2, 2024.
     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Maple Leafs down Bruins 2-1 to force Game 7

    William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.

    New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients

    Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News