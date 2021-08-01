MONTREAL -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public's help in finding a man who may have been kidnapped.

Serge Boutin is 53 years old and was last seen on July 7, while he was on Fréchette St. in the Val-des-Sources sector of the Eastern Townships.

According to information gathered by the SQ, "the man was taken by force by two people and put into a grey Jeep Liberty vehicle."

He has not been seen since and the police believe that he could be sequestered.

"His relatives, worried about not having any news, reported his disappearance on July 30 to our services," the SQ said in a statement.

Before his disappearance on July 7, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a gray sweater, sneakers and had a fanny pack with him, according to police information.

Serge Boutin is 1.75 metres (5 feet 7 inches) tall and weighs 63 kilograms (138 pounds). He has brown hair, blue eyes and a short beard.

The SQ is looking for two suspects, a man and a woman, both in their 50s.

The male suspect has grey hair, is 1.77 metres (5 feet 9 inches) tall and weighs 66 kilograms (145 pounds).

The woman has black hair, is 1.63 meters (5 feet 4 inches) tall, and weighs 63 kilograms (140 pounds).

"Anyone who sees Serge Boutin is asked to call 911," the SQ said.

The police added that any information that could help find him can be communicated, confidentially, to the SQ's Central Criminal Information line at 1-800-659-4264.