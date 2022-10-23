Quebec police asking for public's assistance in locating missing teenage girl

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl whose family worries may be in danger.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported on Sunday that Leony Chapdelaine was last seen on Friday night around 8:30 p.m. in Pincourt, a town just off the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

"Her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety," the SQ said in a release, adding that they believe she is on foot.

Chapdelaine is 5'4" and weighs around 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing grey jogging pants, a grey sweatshirt and may be wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.