Quebec police asking for public's assistance in locating missing teenage girl

Quebec police are asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 15-year-old girl Leony Chapdelaine of Pincourt, Que. who was last seen Oct. 21, 2022. SOURCE: SQ Quebec police are asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 15-year-old girl Leony Chapdelaine of Pincourt, Que. who was last seen Oct. 21, 2022. SOURCE: SQ

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

