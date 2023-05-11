Quebec police ask for help to find man not seen for days

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

Alexis Charland was last seen on May 5 in Val-des-Sources, north of Sherbrooke, Que. He was travelling on foot.

He is 5'6" tall (1.7 metres), weighs approximately 170 lbs (77 kilograms), and has brown hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on his location to call 911 immediately.