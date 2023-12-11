MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police arrest man, 63, with luring and other sexual offences

    Marco Le May, 63, has been charged with luring and other online sexual assault charges and the Surete du Quebec (SQ) believes there may be more victims. SOURCE: SQ Marco Le May, 63, has been charged with luring and other online sexual assault charges and the Surete du Quebec (SQ) believes there may be more victims. SOURCE: SQ

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested a 63-year-old man from Joliette for luring minors and other sexual crimes, and investigators believe there may be other victims.

    Marco Le May appeared at the Joliette courthouse on Monday on luring, non-consensual distribution of intimate images, harassment, harassing communications and extortion charges.

    He allegedly contacted victims using various apps with aliases, which included:

    • "Andy34617"
    • "Leloup234"
    • "Js.5345"
    • "Magictom"
    • "mhebert8645"
    • "Icloutier7014"
    • "Icloutier231"
    • "Icloutier3549"
    • "u54365555"

    "He tried to obtain intimate photos of the victims, and the communications quickly became harassing and threatening," the SQ said in a news release. "The suspect would then share certain files obtained without the victims' consent."

    The alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 7, 2021, in Joliette and Montreal, police say.

    If anyone believes they were a victim of Lemay or have other information, they can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News