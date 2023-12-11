Quebec police arrest man, 63, with luring and other sexual offences

Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested a 63-year-old man from Joliette for luring minors and other sexual crimes, and investigators believe there may be other victims.

Marco Le May appeared at the Joliette courthouse on Monday on luring, non-consensual distribution of intimate images, harassment, harassing communications and extortion charges.

He allegedly contacted victims using various apps with aliases, which included:

"Andy34617"

"Leloup234"

"Js.5345"

"Magictom"

"mhebert8645"

"Icloutier7014"

"Icloutier231"

"Icloutier3549"

"u54365555"

"He tried to obtain intimate photos of the victims, and the communications quickly became harassing and threatening," the SQ said in a news release. "The suspect would then share certain files obtained without the victims' consent."

The alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 7, 2021, in Joliette and Montreal, police say.

If anyone believes they were a victim of Lemay or have other information, they can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.