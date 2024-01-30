MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police arrest 12 for drunk driving, 1 for a stolen vehicle

    Police generic. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police generic. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A multi-force police operation on Montreal's South Shore to combat drunk and drug-driving on Friday resulted in 13 arrests, including one for possession of a stolen vehicle.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), along with the Longueuil (SPAL) and Roussillon police forces, set up two checkpoints in La Prairie and Brossard on Highway 30.

    They arrested 12 people for impaired driving in addition to one for possession of a stolen vehicle.

    The operation was part of the SQ's Transportation Network Safety Strategy, which is running until 2026.

