Quebec police arrest 11 in weapons trafficking raids

Quebec police (SQ) arrested 11 people in a coordinated series of raids by the province's organized crime squad in over a dozen municipalities.

The SQ's weapons trafficking squad (EILTA - Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes) said on Thursday that it launched an investigation in October, involving over 100 police and civilian investigators in cities from Montreal to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu to Repentigny to Quebec City.

The 11 individuals were arrested in relation to "an illegal firearms trafficking network," the SQ said in a news release.

The release did not add if any charges were laid or if further raids will be carried out.

Police are asking anyone with information on illegal weapons trafficking to call 1-833-888-2763.