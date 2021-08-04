MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police hit the waters on the weekend, arresting 10 people, and giving out 11 tickets for drunk driving and other infractions while boating.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in collaboration with the Association maritime du Québec (AMQ) and the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC) launched Operation Dry Water on the weekend, and intercepted 190 boats on various bodies of water throughout the province on Saturday and Sunday.

"They particularly targeted impaired driving, whether it was due to alcohol, drugs or a combination of both," the SQ said in a news release.

The SQ said the 10 arrests were for boat pilots being intoxicated by alcohol, drugs or both.

Conducteurs, en bateau c’est la même chose qu’en voiture. Il est interdit de conduire avec les capacités affaiblies par l’alcool ou la drogue. Les conséquences sont criminelles #AlcoolZéro @NautismeQc https://t.co/Vj4OVORZFS — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 29, 2021

The CSBC said in the release that 40 per cent of boating accidents are related to alcohol consumption.

"For their own safety, boaters are advised to avoid drinking alcohol while on the water, as factors such as sun, wind and the movement of a boat under the effects of waves can intensify the effects of alcohol while on the water," the SQ release reads.