Quebec police are searching for a suspect following a series of thefts
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 5:15PM EDT
MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police requested the public's help Thursday to find a suspect wanted for a series of thefts that took place last June.
The suspect is wanted in connection with crimes that allegedly took place in several Laurentian towns: Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Sainte-Adele and Val-David.
He conned his way into rooms reserved for employees and stole bank cards, police say.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is searching for a thin man in his sixties who wears glasses and speaks French. He may drive a grey Nissan Murano.
The SQ added that similar crimes have been committed elsewhere in Quebec.
Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man, is asked to call 911.
