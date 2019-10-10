MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police requested the public's help Thursday to find a suspect wanted for a series of thefts that took place last June.

The suspect is wanted in connection with crimes that allegedly took place in several Laurentian towns: Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Sainte-Adele and Val-David.

He conned his way into rooms reserved for employees and stole bank cards, police say.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is searching for a thin man in his sixties who wears glasses and speaks French. He may drive a grey Nissan Murano.

The SQ added that similar crimes have been committed elsewhere in Quebec.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man, is asked to call 911.