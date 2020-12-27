Advertisement
Quebec police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 16-year-old girl
Sixteen-year-old Anna-Rose Siou-Mckenzie has been missing since Christmas evening, and her family fears for her health and safety. SOURCE: SQ
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing Christmas Day.
The SQ's northern unit posted a notice that Anna-Rose Siou-Mckenzie from Sept-Iles was last seen in the evening of Dec. 25 on de la Verendrye St. in Sept-Ilse.
She is likely on foot and her relatives have reason to fear for her safety.
She is 5'4" and weighs around 132 pounds with long brown hair and dark eyes.
She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail and was wearing dark grey sweatpants and a black coat with a furry hood.
Police are asking those who see Siou-Mckenzie to call 911 or the SQ's confidential Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.