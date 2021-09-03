MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are urging caution this long weekend, which is typically a deadly three days on Quebec roads.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said there were five fatal accidents on the roads in 2020 during the Labour Day weekend.

The force cites speed, driving while distracted or under the influence of drugs or alcohol (or both), and failing to wear a seatbelt as the main causes of fatalities or serious injuries.

Motorcyclists in particular are advised to be cautious.

"Since the beginning of the summer season, 33 people have died in 31 collisions involving motorcycles," the SQ said. "At the same time last year, 37 people died in 36 motorcycle collisions."

The SQ is advising motorcyclists to wear brightly coloured and conspicuous clothing with reflective strips.