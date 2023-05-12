Quebec plan to reduce surgery backlog 'naive' when hospitals are so short staffed: doctor
A new ambitious plan by the government to reduce the backlog of surgeries in Quebec is "naive" and implausible because of severe staff shortages and exhaustion, according to the director of an anesthesiology department at a Montreal hospital.
The idea is laudable, said Dr. Francesco Donatelli, director of anesthesia at the Montreal General Hospital (MGH), but its success will vary from hospital to hospital and he thinks overall it will only make a dent in the numbers.
More than 17,000 Quebecers have been waiting more than a year for an operation.The plan aims to reduce the number of patients waiting for surgery for more than a year to a pre-pandemic level of 2,500 by Dec. 31, 2024.
The project developed in collaboration with the Quebec Federation of Medical Specialists (FMSQ) hinges on several elements, chief among them, the hope that surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, respiratory therapists and other professionals will agree to work some nights, weekends and statutory holidays voluntarily.
"I can talk very well for my hospital, the Montreal General, and the situation. It's very tough because we have multiple shortages of manpower at different levels…we are short anesthetists. We are short, less now, respiratory therapists, we are short for nurse in recovery room, on the floors," Donatelli said.
He said he knows, for example, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) has enough anesthesiologists but is short of respiratory therapists.
"And so when you have such a broad spectrum or shortage, to think to fix the problem with volunteering, it's kind of naive," Donatelli said.
Health-care workers are already working as much as they possibly can, he said, as he does -- five days a week along with being on call for emergencies and rotating shifts on weekends. The MGH has 14 anesthesiologists now so there's not much wiggle room.
"I sent [an email] to my colleagues last week, any volunteer? I didn't hear anybody say yes. We can't, because it's already stretched, the blanket, it's the maximum," he said.
As chief he sometimes reaches out to CHUM, to see if they can send someone over to the MGH to help. But even when he thinks he's found a temporary solution to a problem, it's often short-lived because the system is so fragile.
"An anesthetist will come to help and then they come in and then I have to say, 'Sorry, but now I have no nurse,'" Donatelli said. The anesthesiologist is turned away and surgeries get postponed.
"You try to get all the people to be there at the same time. But sometimes it simply doesn't work."
MORE MONEY OR QUALITY OF LIFE
The FMSQ is hoping that the chance to earn more money will be an incentive for nurses to volunteer for the extra work. The group allotted money for the plan from savings in the remuneration fund dedicated to medical specialists.
"We're giving [it] to the nurses, you know that's $400 million," said vascular surgeon Dr. Rafik Ghali, the FMSQ's director of professional services. The money will also be available to different health-care professionals in the public system who are an integral part of the catch-up plan, according to an FMSQ statement.
The FMSQ and the province are also relying on goodwill.
"We think they'll stay because fundamentally, the nurses and doctors in Quebec, we want to take care of patients. That is absolutely what we're all trained for, and we do it as a team," Ghali said.
But the dedication of health-care workers in Quebec has been sorely tested.
Discussions about working conditions and fatigue dominate regular hospital meetings, Donatelli said, and as they all try to line up the week's operations there is always bad news to contend with.
Usually, it's that someone is leaving because they're sick. The MGH has lost at least two anesthetists, he said, to "burnout."
"They were on leave of absence. They so far didn't work anywhere else, they just needed rest," he said, "and of course, they were looking around…it's so easy now to find a job in the private sector."
Ghali said they acknowledge the fatigue and don't expect specialists and other health-care workers to be working full-tilt this summer, because they need vacations.
"I think we're compassionate about the plan. And it's a voluntary plan. You know, nobody's doing TSO (mandatory overtime) so it's really voluntary. We hope that they will participate. Because having 17,000 patients waiting for surgeries that are a year out, that's a lot of patients," he said.
SQUEEZE IN ONE EXTRA PATIENT PER ROOM A DAY
One of the main objectives in the government's plan that in particular is supported by the FMSQ is to optimize the use of operating rooms to help prevent an increase in the surgery backlog, which essentially means finishing out a workday, Ghali said.
Right now, around 1:30 p.m. someone comes by the OR to make sure that the operations wrap up by 4 p.m.
"So that last case won't come in. That's unfortunately a big problem. So with just the staff that's there now, we're just hoping that that one case that's scheduled, the patients in the hospital, get done," he said.
If there are five ORs open, that's five additional cases done per day, which can add up quickly, he said, indicating that it's possible to do more in a regular day.
"At the start of this year, we were at [a backlog of] 23,000," said Ghali. "And we're already at 17,000 without any special measures…I think it's achievable."
With the seven out of nine operating rooms that Donatelli can keep open and running post-pandemic he's not sure the math will add up - even if he were able to open one extra OR on a weekend if health workers opt to take the shifts.
The new plan is a starting point for him.
"I understand it's difficult, solutions are not easy here," he said. "And probably they have to be solved in a more complex way."
