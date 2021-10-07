MONTREAL -- A Quebec-born scientist who has contributed to research that won his collaborator this year's Nobel Prize in Physics says he hopes to inspire Canadians to value science.

Patrick Charbonneau has been a close collaborator of Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi, who was a co-winner of this year's prize for his work on complex physical systems.

Charbonneau over the last decade has worked with Parisi on publishing a number of papers on complex glasses, two of which were cited by the Nobel committee as scientific background.

The Montreal-born Duke University professor said today in an interview from North Carolina that Parisi's prize is the culmination of decades of research.

He says it was a surprise and thrill to see his colleague recognized after so many years.

Charbonneau says the Nobel Prize is above all a collective opportunity to celebrate science, which he says has become more meaningful than ever in the last year and a half as the world has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

