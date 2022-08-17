Quebec pension fund manger posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022

Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in the last 50 years on the markets.

As of June 30, the Caisse recorded a negative return of -7.9 per cent for the first six months of 2022, representing a loss of $33.6 billion.

Although the institution outperformed its benchmark, which was down -10.5 per cent, the result contrasts with the 13.5 per cent return posted for the entire year of 2021.

Including deposits, the fund's net assets declined by $28.2 billion from $420 billion to $392 billion.

Like all investors, the Caisse could not escape what its president and CEO, Charles Émond, describes as "a combination of factors not seen in several decades."

The surge in inflation and subsequent sharp rise in interest rates, the "simultaneous correction of the stock and bond markets" and the war in Ukraine all affected the markets.

However, markets rebounded in July, which is not included in the January to June calculation, possibly allowing the fund to significantly improve its results.

In fact, July was the best month for the markets in two years.

The institution says it is also being careful to point out that its results are not only higher than those of its benchmark index, but that over the five- and ten-year periods, the return is still 6.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively.

In addition, the real estate and infrastructure portfolios reported positive returns of 10.2 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.

This is despite the fact that the real estate portfolio was one of the few to underperform the benchmark portfolio, at 11.4 per cent.

The equity portfolio was the worst performer, falling by 2.4 per cent. It plunged for the first six months of 2022 with a 16 per cent decline.