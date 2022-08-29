Quebec parties begin criss-crossing province on first full day of election campaign

Incumbent premier and Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is beginning the first full day of the election campaign with a news conference in the Quebec City area.

Legault is slated to attend a lunch with party members in Rivière-du-Loup, Que., and speak to reporters again in the afternoon south of the provincial capital.

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is set to hold a news conference Monday morning in Quebec City.

At 6 p.m., she's expected to attend a gathering with members at a restaurant in the provincial capital.

Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is revealing an election promise on health care in Montreal.

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is holding several events, including a news conference on Monday morning in Montreal, where he is expected to release a new French language charter.

Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime is slated to speak to reporters Monday morning in a Quebec City suburb about his plan to build a new transport link connecting both sides of the Saint Lawrence River.

