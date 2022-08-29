Quebec parties begin criss-crossing province on first full day of election campaign

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

The sun rises as NASA's new moon rocket, lower left, sits on Launch Pad 39-B in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 29, 2022. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

