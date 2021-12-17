Quebec parents feeling impatient to get their kids a second vaccine dose, as COVID-19 cases shoot up to record-breaking levels, do have that option, Quebec's health ministry said Friday.

It originally recommended, and still recommends, that children five to 11 space the two doses eight weeks apart. But it's not mandatory, the ministry said in response to a question from CTV News.

The eight-week delay was recommended by Quebec's immunization committee "in order to maximize its effectiveness and reduce side effects when the second dose is administered," the ministry wrote in a statement.

"However, if a parent requests an earlier date, that request will be accepted. The parent can also go to Clic Santé him or herself and advance the appointment."

The minimum delay before the second dose, however, is 21 days.

"All health-care establishments have been informed of this decision," wrote the ministry. "However, as mentioned, this should be the exception and not the rule."

Vaccination of children five to 11 began Nov. 24 in Quebec, so the very first children to get a shot would now be eligible for a second one, as of the last couple of days, if their parents decided to go with a 21-day delay.

The provincial decision to go with eight weeks also followed the recommendation of the national immunization expert committee, NACI, which decided eight weeks was the best option since studies of adults showed extra immunity in people who waited longer for their second doses.

However, not all Canadian provinces decided to go with eight weeks -- Saskatchewan didn't, from the start, while some other provinces have since made it clear that parents can waive that delay and choose a shorter one.

This is a developing story that will be updated.