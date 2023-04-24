Quebec paramedics' strike enters new phase in several regions

The strike affecting various ambulance companies in several regions of Quebec will resume on Monday night, following a few days' break to discuss the essential services that will need to be maintained in this new phase.

The Administrative Labour Tribunal has once again ruled on these essential services, as 38 unions in various municipalities announced a "new" strike starting on April 25 at 12:01 am.

The strike will affect cities including Lévis, Lac-Mégantic, Berthierville, Rimouski, Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse, Joliette, Rawdon, and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. Two independent union groups are involved - the Quebec Federation of Prehospital Employees and Unionized Ambulance Workers of Beauce Inc. - as well as several employers, namely ambulance cooperatives and companies.

This paramedics' strike has been ongoing for several months now, but it appears to have received little public attention because of the extent of essential services that need to be maintained. Most tasks are considered essential, the tribunal noted.



For example, all priority 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 calls "will be dealt with in the usual way."



Priority 8 calls must be handled between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., "including return transports to homes, private residences for the elderly, intermediate resources, and homes for the elderly, with the exception of transporting users in palliative care and those assigned to the aeromedical service, whose services will be maintained on all occasions."

The tribunal's final decision, for the purposes of this new phase of the strike, concerns the supervision of interns. The tribunal ruled that the paramedics "will not supervise interns or observation periods, with the exception of the supervision of the final DEC internships (approximately 300 hours) which have already begun and will end around mid-May," and those in the Workplace Integration Program.

Among the pressure tactics that these paramedics can exercise, the ruling notes the exterior washing of the ambulance vehicle, except for the flashing lights, indicators, reflective strips, and windows. Similarly, during inter-hospital transports, the return of medical escorts will not be provided unless a patient is on board the ambulance vehicle, according to the tribunal.

Paramedics who are members of unions linked to the CSN-affiliated Federation of Health and Social Services and the FTQ-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have already renewed their collective agreement.

Overall, this ongoing strike aims to highlight fair working conditions and reasonable wages for paramedics and other health-care workers.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2023