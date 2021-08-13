MONTREAL -- Federal Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez and Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest announced Friday a joint investment of $1.5 billion over seven years to create affordable housing and support families in precarious situations.

Ottawa will invest $338 million to create 1,300 affordable housing units in Quebec. These should be completed "by the end of 2022," said Rodriguez in a press conference. These units will not only be in Montreal, but also in Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau and Longueuil.

The announcement is part of Phase 2 of the federal government's Rapid Re-Housing Initiative.

In addition, recipients of the Shelter Allowance program will see their monthly allowance increase from $80 to $100, while Quebec will invest $684 million in the program. The federal government's participation will be $454 million.

"These investments will help a total of 145,000 Quebec families," said Rodriguez.

The Shelter Allowance program assists low-income people who are 50 years or older or who have at least one dependent child.

