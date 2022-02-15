A dozen Quebec organizations joined Tuesday the movement for the automatic suspension of criminal records, initiated last November by the founding of the Coalition nouveau départ (CND).

The group now has 85 members from across the country, mostly lawyers' associations and community organizations.

What CND is proposing is to seal criminal records after the offender has served his or her sentence and has spent several years in the community without re-offending. This would not affect criminals who have been sentenced to life. In addition, police and judges would still have access to information.

Currently, it is possible to apply for a record suspension after five or ten years, depending on the type of trial. This requires a $50 fee and a series of bureaucratic steps.

"It is imperative, in our opinion, that the system be simplified, both in terms of cost and accessibility," said Marie-Pier Boulet, president of the Quebec Association of Defence Lawyers, at a press conference in Montreal.

LIMITING RECIDIVISM

According to the coalition, the presence of a criminal record creates discrimination and marginalizes people who are trying to reintegrate into society.

"The type of check that is often requested is for employment, housing, insurance purposes," said Laura Berger of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. But "in general, there is no limit," so some people may even have to disclose their background "when trying to find housing in long-term care facilities" or to do volunteer work.

In Quebec, "the Civil Code allows insurance companies to charge higher premiums," said Jean-Claude Bernheim, president of the John Howard Society of Quebec, who called the situation "systemic discrimination.

"Having a job is an important protective factor against recidivism," Berger said, "not only because of the paycheck, but also because of the social ties that are created.

She added that after a person has been out of trouble for several years, the statistical chance of recidivism "decreases significantly."

It is no secret that racialized minorities make up a disproportionate share of those incarcerated.

The president of the West Island Black Community Association, Joan Lee, called for action to combat "the systemic racism that hurts our community in so many different ways."

"Reform of the criminal code is clearly needed, and it would enrich our community."

For racialized people, "it's hard enough to get a good job," she said, and when you have a criminal record, "that's another difficulty."

"Once they get jobs, they are more likely to give back to their community," she said.

Aleksandra Zajko, from the Elizabeth Fry Society, also pointed out that court-ordered women "are mostly from disadvantaged backgrounds" and that the current system creates "a situation of injustice that has been detrimental to the social reintegration of these women for too many years".

The organizations that joined the grouping are the Montreal-Laval-Longueuil Defence Lawyers Association, the Quebec City Defence Lawyers Association, the Quebec Association of Prison Lawyers, the West Island Black Community Association, the Quebec Association of Social Rehabilitation Services, the Quebec Association of Defence Lawyers, the St. Michael's Legal Clinic, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Quebec and the John Howard Society of Quebec.

-- This article was produced with financial support from the Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 15, 2022.