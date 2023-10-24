Quebec organization wants mistreatment in seniors' residences remedied through legislation

Quebec organizations are calling for legislation to address the great deal of mistreatment they say is in seniors' residences (RPAs).

They would like the situation dealt with in the housing bill tabled in the national assembly.

Québec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) are backing them to tighten the current criteria that prevent seniors from being evicted. The FADOQ network and the Association québécoise des droits de la personne retraitée et préretraitée are two of the organizations calling for amendments to Bill 31 on housing.

ACROQ (Association des comités de résidents officiels du Québec) president Raoul Charbonneau argued that abuse is common in many RPAs, and that it is financial in nature.

"There is no shortage of examples of mistreatment in RPAs," he told a parliamentary press scrum on Tuesday. "Will the government dare to create good treatment?"

For example, when it comes to renewing a lease, residents are given the choice of either accepting a substantial rent increase or leaving without being given the option of contesting the increase, as the law requires.

"For me, it's abuse to send a notice to our residents saying, 'You have two choices: you pay, you stay; you don't pay, you leave.' That's abuse."

He also mentioned the case of a carer whose mother is over 90, and her rent is costing her $100,000 a year because she requires care.

"Is it normal to pay that much even if the mother has a tiny studio and she needs about two hours of personal care? She's paying over $8,000 a month. That sounds like financial abuse to me. I could give you many other examples," he said.

QS and the PQ are calling for the minimum age for eviction to be lowered from 70 to 65. They are also asking for the minimum number of years of residence at the same address, which protects against eviction, to be reduced from 10 to 5 years.

Lastly, the two parties are calling for an increase in the maximum income threshold for seniors who would be protected by the law against eviction.

Bill 31 is currently on hold. No fewer than 20 sections of the 38-section bill need to be rewritten.

The minister responsible, France-Élaine Duranceau, is "gambling her credibility," said QS MNA Andrés Fontecilla and PQ MNA Joël Arseneau in turn on Tuesday.