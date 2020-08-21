MONTREAL -- The Quebec Ministery of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) announced a recall Friday of a selection of Umami Ramen products that were improperly labelled.

Consumers are warned not to consume the following products if they have not been kept in the refrigerator at all times since the time of purchase:

Curry ramen broth

Spicy miso ramen broth

Miso ramen broth

Tantanmen ramen broth

Shoyu ramen broth

The products do not include the "keep refrigerated" warning stickers on the products, but they should.

The selection of products was on sale in mason-jars until Aug. 21 in several City of Montreal establishments.

The company is voluntarily recalling the products.

Those that have not kept the products in a refrigerator at all times should either throw the product out or return it to the establishment it was purchased from.

There have been no cases of illness associated with the consumption of the broths, but the consumption of unrefrigerated products may pose a health risk.