MONTREAL -- An independent investigation is underway to shed light on the dramatic circumstances at a long-term care home in Beauport, a town nearly three hours northeast of Montreal.

On Tuesday, two investigators were asked by public health to immediately look into the long-term care home L’Auberge des Trois Pignons. On Monday evening, doctors at the residence denounced a lack of healthcare workers at the facility and the degradation of care offered to the home’s residents. The doctors say residents were often left to fend for themselves, with wounds, no sanitation, and no help eating.

A COVID-19 outbreak registered at the residence over the past few weeks saw 27 residents test positive.

The announcement of an independent investigation was made Tuesday during a press conference by Quebec Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais, who said she was shocked to find that the residence's owners hadn't alerted public health of these problems.

Blais says she takes the problem very seriously.

There are now 5,670 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 58,897.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.