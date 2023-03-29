Quebec opting out of federal dental program, will seek compensation

The Quebec government wants out of the federal dental program and will ask for compensation.

Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday morning that Quebec already has its own dental program.

Girard says negotiations will have to take place with the federal government, but estimates that Quebec could receive about $3 billion over five years.

According to the minister, it would be preferable to adequately fund existing programs before creating new ones.

Asked Wednesday morning about Quebec's request, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained cautious, but said he was open to discussions with François Legault.

The federal budget tabled Tuesday continues the implementation of a dental care program estimated to cost $13 billion over five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2023.