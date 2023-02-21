Quebec opposition parties criticize McGill's refusal to testify about hockey initiations

Opposition parties in Quebec City are calling on McGill University to reverse its decision and participate in the parliamentary commission on hockey initiation violence.

MNAs from the Quebec legislature are scheduled to hear from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Quebec and the Quebec Student Sports Network on Wednesday.

McGill University was also originally scheduled to take part in the parliamentary commission, which will look at 'the possible situation in other sports.' However, the English-speaking Montreal institution announced its withdrawal on Monday.

A 'very' and 'extremely disappointing' turnaround, Quebec Solidaire (QS) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) said at a press briefing Tuesday.

PQ MNA Joël Arseneau wants to convince McGill University to change its mind before forcing it to participate through a subpoena.

Arseneau explained that the institution was invited to participate because of a degrading initiation that occurred several years ago on one of its sports teams. The university's response to the situation has improved the situation, the PQ MNA said.



