QUEBEC CITY -- A working group set up to resolve regional air transport issues isn't able to do much because it doesn't have access to briefs submitted to the Legault government, according to Quebec opposition party, the Parti Quebecois.

The PQ, which is taking part in the working group, denounced the lack of transparency by the CAQ government on Tuesday.

Set up in July by Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, the group was designed to definitively resolve the problem of costly connections to regions such as Gaspesie, Cote-Nord and Abitibi. The problem was exacerbated following the announcement by Air Canada that it would abandon 30 air routes, affecting the Gaspe, Mont-Joli, Baie-Comeau and Val-d'Or airports.

At a press conference Tuesday morning at the National Assembly, PQ MNA Joel Arseneau denounced the fact that members of the intervention group could not consult the briefs submitted to the transport minister's office.

Arseneau is calling for a proper parliamentary committee to be able to hear the stakeholders.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2020.