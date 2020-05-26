MONTREAL -- Quebec’s ombudsperson is launching an investigation into the province’s health and social services ministry and other public health institutions to shed light on how it responded to the COVID-19 crisis in long-term care homes and other facilities.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Marie Rinfret said she is “very concerned” about how elderly residents are being treated and cared for and that she intends to conduct an impartial and independent investigation.

Rinfret said the death toll and number of outbreaks in public long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) “have brought alarming findings into focus” about the ability of residences to deal with pandemics.

Of the more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Quebec, nearly 75 per cent of them are older than 80.

"The current crisis is happening in living environments that were vulnerable to begin with and where there were known problems that were often criticized by the Québec Ombudsman," said Rinfret, who pointed to “a glaring shortage of staff, difficult work conditions because of this shortage, a high turnover rate for care attendants, and insufficient oversight of private residences by the public network" as causes for concern.

The ombudsperson’s goal will be to identify:

The required improvements in residences for seniors based on the events of the crisis and known pre-pandemic shortcomings;

The measures to put in place to better handle future pandemics or any other similar crisis.

The investigation is expected to be completed by autumn 2021, but Rinfret said a progress report will be published in autumn 2020 “with a view to swinging into action quickly.”



