Quebec officials giving update after ice storm leaves over a million without power

Quebec officials gave an update Thursday morning on the widespread power outages caused by Wednesday's ice storm.

A third of Hydro-Quebec's customers should have their power restored within 24 hours, said Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, speaking to the press at the national assembly, noting that Montreal is most affected.

"It's pretty severe for Montreal," he said.

But the outages are concentrated, he noted, meaning relatively few repairs are needed to bring power back to large groups of customers.

"25 per cent of the outages [...] have 1,000 connections and more. That is very concentrated, so Hydro-Quebec is focused on these areas," he explained.

Fitzgibbon said 557 teams are on the ground across the province to make repairs, and New Brunswick and Ontario have offered to provide reinforcements if needed.

Public Safety Minister Francois Bordannel said two warming centres have been established, one in the Ouatouais region and another in Laval.

He said flooding is not expected anywhere in Quebec but the situation is being monitored carefully.

This is a breaking news update. Read the original story below.

Over a million Hydro-Quebec customers are still in the dark after an ice storm tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.

As of 7:30 a.m., just over 1.1 million Hydro-Quebec customers were still without power, nearly half (483,927) of them in Montreal.

The freezing rain storm started early Wednesday, sweeping across southern Quebec and coating large swaths of the region in slick ice. Tree branches toppled over, crushing cars in some cases and falling on power lines.

Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge on Wednesday, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Freezing rain on April 6, 2023 caused trees to fall in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood. (@jannaslow)

In addition, Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

Montreal Mayor Valerie said in a Thursday tweet that all major roads had been cleared and that the city is now prioritizing residential streets.

"Limit your movements and, if you must go out, remain cautious," she wrote.

🌧 Mise à jour verglas 🌧



Limitez vos déplacements et, si vous devez sortir, demeurez prudent(-es).



Tous les grands axes routiers du territoire ont été libérés à la circulation. La priorité est maintenant de libérer les rues résidentielles. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 6, 2023

Parts of the province are still under a freezing rain warning Thursday. The warning has been lifted in Montreal, where periods of drizzle are forecasted throughout the morning.

Many area schools are closed in light of the bad weather and electricity issues.

Hydro-Quebec officials will also hold a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. to give an update on repair efforts. It will be streamed on CTVNewsMontreal.ca.

Montreal was coated in a layer of ice on April 6, 2023 after an ice storm tore through Quebec. (@jannaslow)

With files from The Canadian Press.