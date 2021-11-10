QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's CAQ government implied on Wednesday that a Liberal assembly member had conspiracy-theorist leanings because he took issue with the new habit of governing by decree.

The province's justice minister, who made the comment, later texted the Liberal MNA to apologize.

During question period, Liberal Marc Tanguay challenged the decree regime the Legault government has established since the start of the pandemic, passing many laws by decree rather than by democratic process, as is allowed under the current state of health emergency.

Tanguay said that Wednesday marks the 87th renewal of the health emergency decree.

He called for a debate, as permitted by law after 30 days of a state of emergency.

"The crisis is behind us, according to the premier," but "they once again have all the power," Tanguay said.

"So what does the CAQ not want Quebecers to know?"

In response, the government house leader, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, asked Tanguay if he was a conspiracy theorist.

Jolin-Barrette said the accusation was tantamount to questioning the health crisis.

"Does the member for LaFontaine deny this reality [the pandemic]? Does he believe it's a conspiracy?" Jolin-Barrette asked.

"Is he a conspiracy theorist?"

'The Liberals' parliamentary leader, André Fortin, said he couldn't believe what had just happened and asked his counterpart to withdraw the comments.

"To insinuate that a colleague, because he wants a democratic debate on the issue of the state of health emergency, could be a conspiracy theorist, that goes beyond the limits," Fortin said.

Jolin-Barretted refused to apologize, he added.

He also asked the President of the Assembly, François Paradis, to include the term "conspiracy theorist," or "complotiste" in French, in the lexicon of unparliamentary remarks so that it is officially banned.

"I invite you to have no tolerance for such insinuations towards any colleague in the National Assembly. It's insulting, it's contemptuous," Fortin said.

Paradis didn't ban the word, but said he did not want to hear it again.

Shortly afterwards, the Liberal Party indicated that Jolin-Barrette had apologized by text message to Tanguay.

At a press conference earlier Wednesday, Tanguay had spoken about how Quebec had been subject for more than 600 days to the regime of health emergency decrees.

"The government makes decisions every day and accountability is almost impossible for those decisions," he said.

"No matter how many access to information requests are made, the information is limited."

Tanguay, who represents the district of LaFontaine, which includes Rivières-des-Prairies, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Tanguay is far from the only politician who's raised the issue.

The Legault government has come under fire from all opposition parties in recent months for its habit of ruling by decree, which is possible under the state of health emergency that's been in place since March 2020.

Most recently, in late October, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade took aim at Premier François Legault for what she called an "authoritarian" move, when his government looked up sensitive information about individual doctors' workloads -- information that isn't related to COVID-19 and that would normally be off-limits.

"We are facing an abuse of power," she said. "This is a blatant example of what should not be done in our democracy, and it should justify lifting this health emergency."

Health Minister Christian Dubé admitted the government had obtained the data thanks in part to the state of emergency.

Quebec Solidaire and the Parti Quebecois have also both sounded warnings and called for the state of emergency to be lifted.

The government has said it will lift the state of emergency when children are vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2021, with files from CTV News.