QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's CAQ government implied on Wednesday that a Liberal assembly member had conspiracy-theorist leanings because he took issue with the many decrees passed during the pandemic.

During question period, Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay challenged the decree regime the Legault government has established since the start of the pandemic, passing many laws by decree rather than by democratic process.

In response, the government house leader, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, asked Tanguay if he was a conspiracy theorist.

The Liberals' parliamentary leader, André Fortin, said he couldn't believe what had just happened and asked his counterpart to withdraw the comments.

He also asked the President of the Assembly, François Paradis, to include the term "conspiracy theorist," or "complotiste" in French, in the lexicon of unparliamentary remarks so that it is officially banned.

Paradis didn't do so, but said he did not want to hear this term again.

Tanguay, who represents the district of LaFontaine, which includes Rivières-des-Prairies, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Tanguay is far from the only politician who's raised the issue.

The Legault government has come under fire from all opposition parties in recent months for its habit of ruling by decree, which is possible under the state of health emergency that's been in place since March 2020.

Most recently, in late October, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade took aim at Premier François Legault for what she called an "authoritarian" move, when his government looked up sensitive information about individual doctors' workloads -- information that isn't related to COVID-19 and that would normally be off-limits.

"We are facing an abuse of power," she said. "This is a blatant example of what should not be done in our democracy, and it should justify lifting this health emergency."

Health Minister Christian Dubé admitted the government had obtained the data thanks in part to the state of emergency.

Quebec Solidaire and the Parti Quebecois have also both sounded warnings and called for the state of emergency to be lifted.

The government has said it will lift the state of emergency when children are vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 10, 2021, with files from CTV News.