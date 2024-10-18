Quebec nurses union votes in favour of new collective agreement

Quebec's largest nurses union has reached a deal with the provincial government more than a year and a half after their collective agreement expired in March 2023.

Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé, known as the FIQ, announced Thursday evening that two-thirds of union members had voted to adopt a new collective agreement recommended by a conciliator.

The details of the deal were not disclosed, but a major sticking point had been the government's push for nurses to be more flexible in moving between health-care facilities to address staffing needs.

The union rejected a deal in principle in April over concerns about transfers between health centres, but president Julie Bouchard says those requirements will now be better defined.

However, Bouchard is not declaring victory and says the union will continue to fight to improve difficult working conditions, which include mandatory overtime and staff shortages.

The union has 80,000 members, including the majority of Quebec nurses, and the new collective agreement covers the period from 2023 to 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.